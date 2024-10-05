President wishes Jewish community well over the high holy days

President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes South Africa’s Jewish community a festive and mindful celebration of the high holy days, also known as Yamim Noraim or the Days of Awe, which began this week with Rosh Hashanah and will end next week with Yom Kippur.

President Ramaphosa said: “The South African Jewish community forms an essential part of the spiritual and cultural diversity of our nation. 

“We wish the Jewish community at home and abroad a year of good health, strong family bonds, fellowship and success in all domains of life.

“This ten day period leading up to Yom Kippur is a time for reconciliation and coming together, an occasion for us to engage in teshuvah, tefilah and tzedakah, and an opportunity to pray and work for peace in all corners of the world.”

