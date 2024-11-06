President Tinubu Orders Release of Detained Underage Protesters Amid Public Outcry

Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the immediate release of 29 minors detained during anti-government protests in August, following widespread condemnation of their trial. The protesters, who participated in the “Ten Days of Rage” demonstrations against high living costs, had faced severe charges, including treason—a crime punishable by death in Nigeria. Human rights groups, including Amnesty International, criticized the government for stifling dissent and violating the children’s rights. Tinubu has also mandated an investigation into the security operatives involved in the arrests and instructed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to rehabilitate the minors. While authorities claimed the protesters attempted violence, critics argue the government is repressing civic space and freedom of expression. This incident highlights the tensions surrounding Tinubu’s economic reforms, introduced after he took office last year, which have led to increased hardship for many Nigerians.



SOURCE: VOA NEWS