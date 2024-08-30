President Ramkalawan to Attend Ninth China-Africa Cooperation Forum in Beijing

By / / APO, Media

President Wavel Ramkalawan of Seychelles will participate in the Ninth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, scheduled from September 4 to 6, 2024.

The summit will gather African leaders to engage in high-level discussions aimed at enhancing strategic communication and coordination, reinforcing the foundation for the continued development of China-Africa relations.

The 2024 forum, themed “Joining Hands to Advance Modernization and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future,” will serve as a platform for furthering mutual cooperation.

In President Ramkalawan’s absence, Vice-President Ahmed Afif will assume his official duties and responsibilities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.

