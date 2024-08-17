President Ramkalawan sends message to Prime Minister Modi on India’s 78th Independence Day

The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of the Republic of India, H.E. Shri Narendra Modi on the occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day.

In his message, President Ramkalawan, stated:

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles, as well as on my own behalf, I wish to extend to you and the people of the republic of India our warmest congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of India.

On marking its 78th Independence Day anniversary, Seychelles commends India for its economic transformation during the past few decades. Under your leadership, India has not only strengthened its position as a global leader but also made significant strides in fostering inclusive development and economic growth. the transformative initiatives undertaken by your government has contributed to the upliftment of millions, demonstrating India’s unwavering commitment to socio-economic development of its people, as well as progress and prosperity for India.

The enduring friendship and collaboration between Seychelles and India serve as strong foundations for our nations. This partnership is bolstered by our shared history, cultural connections, and mutual aspirations for our nations. India’s crucial support through its neighbourhood first policy has been instrumental in enhancing regional security.

Given the current resurgence of maritime piracy in the Indian Ocean, Seychelles greatly appreciates India’s pivotal role in upholding maritime security, safeguarding shipping routes, and combatting maritime crimes in the region.

As India celebrates its Independence Day anniversary, I wish to reiterate Seychelles’ dedication to further enhancing our bilateral relations. I am confident that our partnership will continue to flourish, bringing about new opportunities for collaboration for the mutual benefit of our people.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism – Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles.