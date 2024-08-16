President Ramkalawan sends message to President Droupadi Murmu on India’s 78th Independence Day

President Wavel Ramkalawan has sent a congratulatory message to his Indian counterpart, H.E. Smt. Droupadi Murmu, President of the Republic of India on the occasion of 78th Independence Day of the Republic of India.

In his message, President Ramkalawan stated:

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles, as well as on my own behalf, I wish to extend to you and the people of the republic of India our warmest congratulations on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day of the republic of India.

India’s journey since attaining independence has been remarkable, marked by unparalleled achievements in various fields, including science and technology, culture, and economic development. As we celebrate this significant milestone in your nation’s history, I am confident that the Republic of India will continue to forge a path of progress and prosperity, both for its people and for the global community.

Built on deep cultural and historical connections, Seychelles and India have cultivated a strong and enduring friendship, evidenced by extensive collaboration across various domains. Seychelles remains committed to deepening our bilateral relations and building on the successes of our cooperation for the mutual benefit of our countries.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism – Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles.