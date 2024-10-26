President Ramkalawan Honours Long-Serving Agency for Social Protection (ASP) Employees at Annual Awards Ceremony

President Wavel Ramkalawan and First Lady Linda Ramkalawan were the distinguished guests at the Long Service Awards Ceremony for the Agency for Social Protection (ASP) held at Berjaya Beau Vallon Bay on yesterday evening.

The event celebrated 29 employees for their dedicated service, ranging from 5 to 32 years. Notably, Mrs. Marie France Souris was recognized as the longest-serving employee, with over three decades devoted to the agency’s mission.

In his remarks, President Ramkalawan commended the awardees for their commitment to public service, emphasizing that their efforts have strengthened Seychelles’ global reputation. He encouraged employees to uphold their team spirit and support one another’s professional development, underscoring the state’s appreciation for their enduring dedication.

Employment and Social Affairs Minister Mrs. Patricia Francourt opened the event by acknowledging the awardees’ sacrifices, loyalty, and dedication. She urged staff to stay focused on delivering optimal service to clients and announced that ASP will undertake a digital transformation by 2025 to enhance service quality and professionalism.

“ASP has done remarkable work over the past years, thanks to the devotion of all employees. We have transformed our services, reviewed welfare programs, and introduced new benefits, all with the goal of providing an excellent service,” stated Minister Francourt. She underscored the agency’s unwavering commitment to upholding integrity and credibility in all its operations.

The evening also featured a photomontage showcasing ASP’s milestones, musical performances from young artists, and a ceremonial cake-cutting, marking the agency’s accomplishments over the past years.

