President Ramkalawan Champions Youth Engagement at Fifth Seychelles Youth National Assembly (SYNA) Session, Calls for Collaborative Nation-Building

President Wavel Ramkalawan, joined by Minister for Youth, Sports, and Family, Mrs. Marie Celine Zialor, attended the fifth session of the 19th Seychelles Youth National Assembly (SYNA) cohort held this morning at the National House.

Addressing the young parliamentarians, President Ramkalawan praised their valuable contributions, highlighting how their discussions have informed government reflection and decision-making. “Thirty-one years ago, this is where everything began. Let us focus on what is important for our nation and strive forward with positivity,” the President stated.

The President also extended an invitation to the youth assembly for an open dialogue session at State House, fostering further engagement and exchange of ideas.

The ceremony included several key presentations aimed at strengthening the assembly’s role. President Ramkalawan gifted SYNA with a ceremonial gavel, while NouvoBanq provided tablets, and Cable&Wireless offered SIM cards to facilitate research, discussions, and other official duties.

Delivering the vote of thanks, Youth Assembly Member Xara Hertel expressed gratitude for the support extended to SYNA.

Also in attendance were Principal Secretary for Youth and Sports Mr. Ralph Jean-Louis, Seychelles National Youth Council CEO Mr. Albert Duncan, as well as sponsors and SYNA Secretariat members.

