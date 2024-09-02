President Ramkalawan Arrives in Beijing for Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit

The President of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, accompanied by First Lady Linda Ramkalawan, arrived in Beijing, China yesterday for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit.

Upon arrival at Beijing International Airport, President Ramkalawan was welcomed by the Vice-Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal People’s Congress and other senior Chinese officials including the Vice-Minister of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Ambassador for China in Seychelles, Amb. Lin Nan, the President and Editor-in-Chief of China Media Group and Wang Xiaoxu, the Amb. Counsellor of the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Seychelles delegation in Beijing for the Summit includes Foreign Affairs and Tourism Minister Sylvestre Radegonde, Seychelles’ Resident Ambassador to China Anne Lafortune, Director General of the Bilateral Affairs Division of the Foreign Affairs Department Lindy Ernesta, the Acting Consul General in Shanghai Dr. Sidney To and Mr. Jean-Luc Lai Lam, Attaché and Director for Marketing at the Seychelles Tourism Department.

Later today, President Ramkalawan is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with the Chinese President, His Excellency Xi Jinping and Politburo member, His Excellency, Cai Qi.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.