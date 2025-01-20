President Ramaphosa leads delegation to the World Economic Forum

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the South African delegation to the 55th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting that will take place from 20 to 24 January 2025 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.

The meeting, convened under the theme “Collaboration in the Intelligent Age”, will foster new partnerships and insights to shape a more sustainable, inclusive future in an era of rapidly advancing technology.

WEF convenes global leaders to address key global and regional challenges. These include responding to geopolitical shocks, stimulating growth to improve living standards, and stewarding a just and inclusive energy transition.

South Africa’s innovation and technology is crucial in driving economic development and addressing societal challenges, thus aiming to leverage technological advancements to promote inclusive growth and enhance global competitiveness. This would be achieved by modernising industries, advancing skill development, and improving public services.

President Ramaphosa will deliver a special address to the World Economic Forum, where he will present the economic priorities of South Africa’s Government of National Unity and advance the country’s G20 Presidency which is themed “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”.

South Africa is committed to leveraging the G20 platform to highlight the significance of fostering economic growth while ensuring social inclusion and environmental stewardship.

During the G20 Presidency, South Africa will endeavour to create equitable opportunities for all by addressing systemic disparities and promoting unity and mutual support to address shared global challenges collaboratively.

The WEF Annual Meeting is a valuable opportunity for South Africa to demonstrate its potential as a hub for global investments and its ongoing structural reforms.

South Africa’s delegation, which includes key government and business leaders, will engage with international stakeholders to strengthen partnerships and advance South Africa’s economic and social agenda.

Through these engagements, South Africa aims to reaffirm its role as a key player in the global community, contributing meaningfully to discussions on sustainable development and collaborative solutions for a better future.

The President will be accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Mr Ronald Lamola; Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana; Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Mr Parks Tau; Minister of Electricity and Energy Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa; Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Dr Blade Nzimande; Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Mr Solly Malatsi; Minister of Fisheries, Forestry and Environment Mr Dion George; Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and Minister of Agriculture Mr John Steenhuisen.

