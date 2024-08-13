President Ramaphosa Leads Call to Pledge Against the End of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Femicide

By / / APO, Media

President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the call to men across South Africa to take a stand against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) by signing a virtual pledge at https://www.stateofthenation.gov.za/endGBVF.

President Ramaphosa launched the call to action by signing the pledge alongside men from all sectors of society at Pofadder, Northern Cape, on the occasion of Women’s Day on Friday, 09 August 2024. 

Among signatories who joined the President were Northern Cape Premier Dr Zamani Saul, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Alvin Botes, members of the provincial executive, local government leadership and representatives of community- and faith-based organisations and learners.

The pledge commits men to be allies and part of the solution by maintaining positive behaviour and attitudes and to take responsibility for their actions. 

The pledge commits men to never raise a hand against a woman, to treat women as equals, to respect the rights of women and relate to women with dignity.

President Ramaphosa urges all of society to work together to end gender-based violence and calls on men who live by positive values to assist other men to mend their conduct and to report instances of abuse and related wrongdoing.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa.

Share it!

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

Share

Scroll to Top

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.