President Ramaphosa congratulates President-Elect Duma Boko of Botswana during telephone call

Today, 2 November 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa held a telephone call with President-Elect Duma Boko and offered his warm congratulations to His Excellency and the government and people of the Republic of Botswana on the success of the recently concluded elections. 

President Ramaphosa once again commended the Umbrella for Democratic Change coalition on its success in the election under the leadership of President-Elect Boko. President Ramaphosa welcomed the immediate establishment of transitional plans between the outgoing administration was led by President Mokgweetsi Masisi and the incoming administration of President Boko. 

 “The success of the elections in our sister nation and the seamless transition that is already underway affirms the demonstration of democratic maturity in our region and on our continent.

As South Africa, we look forward to deepening our fraternal relations and cooperation with the Republic of Botswana, with outcomes that will benefit both our nations”, said President Ramaphosa.

