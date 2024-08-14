President El-Sisi Receives President of Republic of Somalia

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the President of the Republic of Somalia, Dr.Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who is on an official visit to Egypt for several days, at Ittihadia Palace, where an official reception ceremony was held and national anthems were played.

The two presidents held discussions, during which they confirmed the strength and solidity of the historical relations between Egypt and Somalia, as well as the mutual keenness to support them at various levels, and to build on the outcome of the Somali president’s visit to Egypt last January.

The Spokesman for the Presidency said President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s position in support of the unity and sovereignty of Somalia over its lands, and rejecting any interference in its internal affairs.

The two presidents welcomed mutual steps taken by two countries to deepen bilateral cooperation, including the launch of direct flight between Cairo and Mogadishu, the opening of the Egyptian embassy in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, in addition to the signing, during the Somali president’s visit to Egypt, of a military cooperation protocol between the two countries.

The Somali president expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s continuous support for his country over the past decades, stressing Somalia’s keenness to further boost economic, security and political ties with Egypt in the coming period. He also expressed appreciation for the role of various Egyptian authorities in building the capacities of Somali cadres in various fields.

The meeting touched on various regional and international issues of common interest. Both sides agreed to intensify consultation and coordination in the coming period to continue working to establish security and stability in the Horn of Africa.

Following the talks, the two presidents witnessed the signing ceremony of the military cooperation protocol between the two countries, and held a joint press conference.

