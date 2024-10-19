President El-Sisi Receives a Delegation from U.S. House of Representatives

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a delegation from the U.S. House of Representatives, representing both the Republican and Democratic parties, and headed by Chairman of the Appropriations Committee, Congressman Tom Cole. The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Ahmed Fahmy stated that the discussions focused on regional issues. The congressional delegation sought to get a better understanding of President El-Sisi’s perspective on how to restore peace and security in the region, avoid the expansion of the conflict, and prevent it from escalating into a regional war.

The President emphasized the necessity to end the ongoing wars in Gaza and Lebanon. He also stressed the crucial need to make significant progress in the path of achieving ceasefires and hostage exchanges, and to provide urgent, immediate and large-scale humanitarian assistance to address the worsening and catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

President El-Sisi also highlighted the joint efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States over recent periods, affirming that achieving meaningful progress requires political will from all parties as well as intensive international pressure to restore security and pave the way for peace.

In an open dialogue between President El-Sisi and members of the U.S. Congress regarding the two-state solution, the President reaffirmed that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state is the key to defusing regional tensions and advancing a path toward true and sustainable peace and security. He confirmed that this would serve the interests of all peoples in the region and pave the way for stability, development, and prosperity. In this context, the discussion focused on the overall situation in the region, including Egypt’s efforts to resolve and contain ongoing crises.

Members of the U.S. congressional delegation expressed their appreciation for the deep-rooted strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States. They commended Egypt’s role, as well as President El-Sisi’s ongoing efforts to establish peace and stability. They also reiterated the U.S.’ support for Egypt and its commitment to continuing consultations and coordination on various issues, in order to contribute to regional and international peace and security.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.