President El-Sisi Meets Minister of Justice and Head of National Organization for Social Insurance

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Minister of Justice, Counselor Adnan Al-Fangari, and Head of the National Organization for Social Insurance, Major General Gamal Awad.

The President reviewed the progress being made to enhance the efficiency of the litigation system and expedite the resolution of cases before the courts, particularly through the implementation of modern technological means and digital transformation. This includes continuing to upgrade the facilities and buildings of the current courts across all governorates and expanding the establishment and operation of documentation and real estate registration offices, linking them to a unified system. The President also followed up on the technical development of the National Organization for Social Insurance, including the integration of its databases with those of the Ministry of Justice and its affiliated agencies, and the establishment of unified regulations and rules concerning the pensions of members of judicial entities and authorities.

