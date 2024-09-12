President El-Sisi Meets Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah Al-Yahya. The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Ahmed Fahmy, said the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister conveyed the greetings of Amir of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to President El-Sisi and the Egyptian people. He highlighted the Kuwaiti Amir’s successful visit to Egypt last April, which reaffirmed the strength and depth of the historical relations between the two countries, at both the official and popular levels.

President El-Sisi extended his greetings and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, underscoring the special characteristics of the fraternal and close relations between the two countries.

The meeting reviewed efforts to foster closer bilateral cooperation across various fields, particularly through the Egypt-Kuwait Supreme Joint Committee, which commenced its thirteenth session during the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister’s current visit to Cairo. The two sides confirmed mutual commitment to further advancing the work of the joint committee to serve the interests of both peoples.

The meeting also touched on regional developments, including ways to strengthen joint Arab action in the face of current challenges. President El-Sisi asserted that Egypt is continuing its persistent and unyielding efforts, in collaboration and partnership with Qatar and the United States, to foster opportunities for de-escalation by reaching an agreement on an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. This agreement shall pave the way for the delivery of desperately-needed humanitarian aid to Gaza’s residents and halt the regional escalation.

President El-Sisi commended Kuwait’s stance in support of the Palestinian issue. The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister, for his part, lauded Egypt’s pivotal role in efforts to restore stability in the region. The two sides agreed on the necessity for all parties to act responsibly to end the bloodshed and prevent the expansion of the conflict in the region.

