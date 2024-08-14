President Boakai Names Road Maintenance, Rehabilitation and Financing Committee

In an effort to achieve the objectives of the “Road” Pillar of the A.R.R.E.S.T. Agenda, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has appointed the Road Maintenance, Rehabilitation and Financing Committee.

The Committee is expected to assess the challenges of road networks, engage partners, and identify resources including funding for the building, maintenance, and rehabilitation of roads in the country.

Members of the Road Maintenance, Rehabilitation, and Financing Committee are:

1. Honorable Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, Chairperson

2. Ministry of Finance&Development Planning, Member

3. Ministry of Public Works, Member

4. Ministry of Agriculture, Member

5. Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, Member

6. National Investment Commission, Member

7. General Services Agency, Member

8. Public Procurement&Concession Commission, Advisory Member

9. ⁠ Advisor to the President on Infrastructural Development.

The Committee is expected to begin work immediately and provide regular updates to the President.

