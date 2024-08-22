President Boakai Extols the Republic of Ukraine on Independence Day Anniversary

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai. Sr., has sent a message of congratulations to the Government and People of Republic of Ukraine on the occasion marking the Independence Anniversary of that Country on August 24, 2024. According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Boakai extended warmest felicitations and sincere best wishes to Mr. Volodymyr Oleksandrovch Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine and through him, to the great people of Ukraine on the occasion of the National Day Anniversary, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, and in his own name.

“As we join you in commemorating this historic event, Liberia continues to steadfastly support Ukraine’s right to self-determination and its efforts to build a stronger and more proactive nation”, the Liberian leader stated. President Boakai added that he is encouraged by the healthy relationship that exist between the two countries and peoples, and while pledging his government commitment to further enhancing the cooperation which is guided by the spirit of friendship and bilateral cooperation.

He expressed hope that peace will prevail in Ukraine in the soonest of time to enable the two countries to pursue other mutually beneficial opportunities for their respective nations and the world at large. He then wished for President Zelenskyy personal well-being and happiness, as well as for the peace, progress, and prosperity of the people of Ukraine as they celebrate their Independence Day.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia.