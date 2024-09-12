President Boakai Extols Tebboune on His Re-election as President of Algeria

His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has sent a message of congratulations to H.E. Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria on his re-election as President of that country. According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Boakai extended warmest congratulations to his Algerian counterpart on the occasion of his re-election, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia and in his own name.

“As you have been given another mandate from your compatriots in shaping the future of your great country, it is my fervent hope that the Almighty Allah will continue to endow Your Excellency with abundant wisdom and strength as you lead your people to noble heights”, President Boakai stated. The Liberian Leader stressed that he will work along with President Tebboune to promote international peace and economic development under the ambits of the African Union and the United Nations. He then assured his Government’s willingness to continue the cordial relations subsisting between the two countries and peoples.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia.