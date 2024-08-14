President Boakai Dedicates 14tth Judicial Circuit Court Complex in Rivercess County

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has dedicated the newly constructed 14tth Judicial Circuit Court Complex in Cestos City, Rivergee County.

The event was attended by a host of esteemed dignitaries, including members of the Honorable Legislature, Chief Justice Sie A Nyene G. Yuoh and members of the judiciary, members of the Cabinet, County Officials, Municipal Authorities of Cestos City, the media, and other distinguished guests.

In his address, President Boakai expressed the Government’s commitment to strengthening democracy, reinforcing the rule of law, and uplifting governance in the country.

The President emphasized the significance of the new Judicial Complex in decentralizing the means of governance and devolving power and authority to a broader segment of the population.

He also highlighted the Government’s A.R.R.E.S.T. Agenda, focusing on the rule of law and the coordination between the three branches of government.

He reiterated the Executive Branch’s dedication to working closely with the Judiciary Branch to empower and support the judicial system, emphasizing the importance of a just and equitable dispensation of justice within the realm of the rule of law.

The President also made a pitch for greater coordination, collaboration and cooperation among the three branches of government to address critical areas such as corruption, abuse of power, and travesty of justice.

The Liberian Chief Executive made a particular plea for a collective effort in sanitizing the nation and fostering a new mindset for nation building.

President Boakai concluded with a resounding call for unity and building trust of the Liberian people in the judicial system.

The dedication of the Rivercess County Judicial Complex signifies a meaningful step towards promoting justice, equality, and good governance, a core pillar of the A.R.R.E.S.T. Agenda.

