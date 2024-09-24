President Boakai Calls for Global Collaboration to Tackle Economic Challenges on the Sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., on Sunday, September 22, 2024, challenged the comity of nations to act collectively in confronting issues that are undermining the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Delivering a compelling address at the Summit of the Future, held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, the President urged world leaders to join forces in addressing the global economic problems undermining the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He emphasized the urgent need for collaborative action to make the world a better place for everyone.

He also cited the disparities highlighted in the Human Development Report, underscoring the importance of overcoming inequalities and political divisions that are holding back progress.

The President provided an update on Liberia’s efforts to achieve the SDGs, emphasizing the country’s commitment to promoting good governance, reducing waste and corruption, and utilizing resources effectively in alignment with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Speaking on the theme, “Transforming Global Governance and Turbocharging the Implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”, the Liberian Leader stressed that the current situation requires decisive action, urging that “We need to address our common challenges together and overcome the obstacles that are holding back our progress.”

Furthermore, President Boakai called for a transformation of global governance to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, accentuating the need for a financial system that prioritizes liquidity and reduces the burden on developing nations.

He urged the international community to take bold measures to alleviate economic pressures faced by vulnerable nations.

In conclusion, President Boakai echoed the necessity of reforming financial systems to achieve sustainable development and turbocharge the achievement of the SDGs, accentuating the critical message conveyed by prevailing developmental challenges.

The Liberian Chief Executive expressed the hope that his rallying call for global collaboration and decisive action to confront economic challenges resonated with leaders in attendance, underlining the significance of collective efforts in driving positive change on the international stage.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion.