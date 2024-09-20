President Boakai Arrives in Toronto to Pivot Liberia’s Investment Potentials to Canadian Business Community

President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr., on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, arrived in the Canadian City of Toronto, to keynote the Liberia Investment Forum 2024, organized through partnership between the National Investment Commission (NIC), through its Trade and Investment Office in Canada, and the QE24 Group of Companies (Liberia).

The President was received at the Toronto Airport by a jubilant group of Liberian Community members in Canada.

Lead organizers of the Forum, Liberia Trade and Investment Representative Jallahqueena Hawa Konneh and QE24 Group CEO Bill Sandy, said the President will pivot investment potentials to the Canadian business community on Thursday, September 19, at the International Conference Center in downtown Toronto.

A lined up Liberian Government functionaries from Liberian sector ministries and agencies, led by National Investment Commission Chairman Jeff Blibo, will take turns.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion.