President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has named the Director General of the Liberia Standards Authority (LiSA)

1. Mr. Stephen Y. Mambu, Director General

This appointment takes immediate effect.

President Boakai calls on appointed officials of government to continue to demonstrate diligence, commitment, integrity, professionalism, and loyalty in service to country.

