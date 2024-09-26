President Boakai Applauds the People’s Republic of China on 75th National Day Observance

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has sent a congratulatory message to the Government and people of the People’s Republic of China, on the occasion commemorating the 75th National Day Anniversary of that great country on October 1, 2024. According to a Foreign Ministry release, in his message to his Chinese counterpart, H. E. President XI Jinping, the Liberian leader, on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Liberia, extended warmest felicitations to the Chinese leader, and through him, to the Government and people of China, as they commemorate this historic milestone.

President Boakai expressed confidence that as Liberia joins China in celebrating this historic day, he entertained hope the cordial ties of friendship and cooperation subsisting between the two countries and peoples will grow stronger and stronger in the spirit in the spirit of international solidarity. He added that his Government take particular note of China’s decision to elevate the two countries to the level of strategic partnership. The Liberia leader also commended China for its people-centered modernization drive under President Jinping leadership as he promotes modernization as a human right and that no one should be left behind in the process.

President Boakai furthered that he look forward to continue collaboration as the two leaders work together in furtherance of the principles of the United Nations for the promotion of international peace and security. He then prayed that H.E. President XI Jinping will continue to be endowed with abundant wisdom and strength as he leads his country and the world to greater prosperity.

