President Boakai Announces Annual National Diaspora Dialogue to Foster Collective Approach to National Development

President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr., has announced the initiation of an Annual National Diaspora Dialogue aimed at forging a collective approach to national development.

Speaking to hundreds of Diaspora Liberians on Staten Island in New York on Saturday, September 21, 2024, the President highlighted the potential benefits of coordinated engagement between Liberians in the Diaspora and those at home.

He expressed the government’s desire to enhance the effectiveness and reach of the Diaspora Office in its interactions with Liberians abroad and acknowledged the significant role played by Liberians outside of Liberia in supporting the nation, especially during challenging times.

He further emphasized that a more focused administration of Diaspora relations with the Government and the country at large would yield substantial benefits in trade, tourism, education, business, and national harmony.

The gathering, hosted at Curtis High School, brought together Liberians from various parts of the United States, as well as state and municipal officials from New York and Staten Island.

Welcoming the attendees, Mr. Erasmus Williams, Coordinator of the Diaspora Affairs Office at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, announced the formation of a Steering Committee to oversee Diaspora affairs.

The committee, co-chaired by Mr. Charles Blake of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Diaspora Office, includes representatives from the Liberian Legislature, the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, the Liberian Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC), the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Liberia Chamber of Commerce, the International Organization for Migration, the Liberian US umbrella Organization, Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA), the European Federation of Liberian Associations (EFLA), and other Civil Society Organizations.

Coordinator Williams also disclosed the establishment of a Planning Committee for the Diaspora Liberians Annual Return 2024 (D-LAR24), with Dr. Clarice F. Kulah of Georgia as the Chairperson and Mr. Emmanuel S. Wettee of Ohio as the Co-chair. Other members of the Planning Committee named by Coordinator Williams are: Ms. Robena L. Vincent, Ambassador Edwin Yarngo, Ms. Hesta Baker, Ms. Kambleh Russ, Ms. Mai Urey, Ms. Joyce Seyon, and Colorado State Representative of the 40th District Naquetta Ricks.

Mr. Williams stated that the goal of the Diaspora Liberians Annual Return 2024 (D-LAR24) is to showcase Liberia’s potential as a world-class destination and to reconnect people with Liberian heritage.

The event, to be held at the end of the year, will feature activities such as the Diaspora Investment Forum, Liberian Cultural Showcase, Tours and Site Visits, Business Networking, Youth Engagement and Skills Development, Nationwide Heritage Match, and Sports Events including soccer matches and track and field.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion.