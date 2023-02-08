Preparations For The Biggest African Mining Event In North America Underway During The Mining Indaba

African countries, mining projects, companies, products and services will be showcased at the biggest African mining event in North America during PDAC in Toronto on March 7th

The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (https://www.CanadaAfrica.ca) 24th Annual African Mining Breakfast & MineAfrica’s 21st Annual Investing in African Mining Seminar is in the spotlight in Cape Town this week, giving attendees from governments and the private sector the chance to plan for next month’s program during PDAC in Toronto.

‘’The largest African mining event in North America provides you with an unparalleled opportunity to promote your country, company, African project, product or services to a senior-level, African-focused audience,’ says Garreth Bloor, President of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business.

‘’For 24 years, Wayne Floreani as co-founder and current President of MineAfrica Inc. and long-time Chamber board member has led this initiative as a major supporter of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business’’ added Bloor, who delivered remarks at the Official Canadian Reception on the occasion of the Mining Indaba.

“Unlike Mining Indaba with its African focus, PDAC is a global conference with 135 countries and 25,000 delegates from around the world participating”, explains Wayne Floreani. “The challenge is to make sure that Africa stands out as an attractive mining investment destination amidst this global competition. And that is exactly what our PDAC programming does.”

Programming includes:

Sponsorship and presentation opportunities in African Country Spotlights at The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business’ 24th Annual African Mining Breakfast & MineAfrica’s 21st Investing in African Mining Seminar

Custom booth space in the MineAfrica pavillion at the PDAC Trade Show

Participation in a 3-day MASTERMINING course “Understanding the Mining Industry” From A to Z from March 2-4

Extensive networking opportunities

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business.