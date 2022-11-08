Precision Air crash:  Death Toll rises to 19

Tanzanian authorities have released the names of the 19 people killed in the Precision Air plane crash on Sunday, November 6. The plane, PW 494 -5H-PWF, was flying from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza via Bukoba when it crashed into Lake Victoria in the early hours of Sunday. It was carrying 43 passengers and crew. The plane was preparing to land at Bukoba Airport when it crashed.

The crash’s cause is still unknown. However, a witness on the plane stated that everything was fine between Dar and Mwanza until they approached Bukoba, where the weather was rough.

The East African