Power Africa Coordinator Visits Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to Advance Sustainable Energy Initiatives

Power Africa Coordinator Richard Nelson concluded a four-day visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Thursday, during which he announced a $15.5 million investment and engaged with key energy stakeholders to discuss Power Africa’s initiatives in-country. The visit underscores the U.S. commitment to supporting the DRC’s efforts to strengthen its energy sector and enhance sustainable electricity access.

A U.S. government-led partnership, Power Africa harnesses the collective resources of public and private sectors to double access to electricity in sub-Saharan Africa. Leveraging 12 U.S. government agencies, including the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the initiative brings to bear a wide range of tools and resources to support the power sector across sub-Saharan Africa. Through its Empower East and Central Africa (EECA) program, it is working closely with local stakeholders, including government agencies, private sector companies, and community organizations, to implement innovative solutions tailored to the DRC’s needs. These solutions are aimed at reducing the cost of energy generation, improving the viability of electricity utilities, and driving significant advancements in power infrastructure, energy access, and sustainability across the region.

“Power Africa is committed to working with leaders in the DRC energy sector to bring clean, reliable power to the people and businesses across the country. Together, we can incentivize increased investment, transparency, and well-functioning governance in the energy sector,” said Nelson.

During his visit, the Coordinator met with Teddy Lwamba, the Minister of Hydraulic Resources and Electricity, as well as Fabrice Lusinde, the Managing Director of the Société Nationale d’Electricité, to discuss how Power Africa will contribute to addressing the DRC’s energy challenges while promoting sustainable development. The Coordinator also met with senior executives from mining companies operating in southeastern DRC. These discussions provided valuable insights into the sector’s development plans and explored opportunities for Power Africa to bolster support for electricity generation projects in Lubumbashi.

Power Africa’s goal is to improve access to affordable and reliable electricity in sub-Saharan Africa, unlocking the potential for inclusive economic growth and prosperity, job creation, improved health, and environmental outcomes by adding 30,000 megawatts of new electricity generation capacity and 60 million new electricity connections for homes and businesses by 2030.

