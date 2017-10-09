Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Top 10 Lifestyle News

African Architecture Awards: A Celebration Of Africa's Best Architects See the winners of the latest African Architecture Awards, which earned their prizes not only for design excellence, but also [...]

Top 10 Business News

Why Every Company Should Offer Digital Skills Training Rethinking education in Africa is paramount in developing the next generation of leaders to succeed in this transformative digital age. africa.com [...]

Top 10 Week In Review

It's All Hands On Deck To Fight Plague In Madagascar More than a million doses of antibiotics have been delivered by the World Health Organization to fight an outbreak [...]

Top 10 Daily News

10 Things To Know About Africa Code Week Africa Code Week is the story of hundreds of schools, teachers, governments, and nonprofits getting together to bridge the digital and [...]

Animated Story of How to Prevent Cholera

A Global Health Media Project:  www.globalhealthmedia.org This animation—produced in collaboration with Yoni Goodman—covers cholera transmission, prevention, signs, and care in a simple and accessible way. The award-winning animated film—The Story [...]

REPORT: Off-grid Solar to Triple

Solar is making a major impact in Africa The amount of power from solar grew by more than 50%, and has officially increased energy output globally at a faster rate than any other fuel. [...]

Infrastructure Integration in South Sudan

Stanbic Bank talks to AOP about the infrastructure projects and financing developments it anticipates in South Sudan.  How can cross-border projects, such as a product pipeline or transnational crude oil pipeline, be financed and [...]

Sustainability Makes Good Business Sense

You’ve likely heard of business “going green.” From installing solar panels on rooftops, utilising recycling bins, and switching off lights after hours, there are a number of ways both employers and employees can [...]

10 Things to Know About Africa Code Week

Africa Code Week - an Initiative to Drive Sustainable Growth in Africa Africa Code Week is the story of hundreds of schools, teachers, governments, and nonprofits getting together to bridge the digital and gender [...]

Energising South Sudan

AOP talks to Bol Ring Mourwel Kon, Managing Director of Nile Drilling & Services Co., about the importance of bringing new equipment into South Sudan and the competitive landscape in the country.  Nile Drilling & Services is [...]

New Government Needs To Reign In Expenditure

The leaders who take office in Kenya after the October 26 presidential poll will need to reign in expenditure to improve the economy’s prospects according to ICAEW’s (the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and [...]

SAP Skills For Africa Delivers 52 Skilled Graduates

SAP skills for Africa delivers 52 skilled graduates to drive digital transformation in East Africa * Graduates to power SME, enterprise digital transformation success in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, and Ethiopia * 52 graduates, of which [...]

When We Partner Together, We Move Kenya Forward

While Kenya is well-positioned to become one of the continent’s most prominent success stories, greater commitment from the private sector is needed to help address challenges like education, unemployment and global warming, says Sthe Shabangu, [...]

Top 10 Daily News

10 Renewable Energy Start Ups in Africa Many small scale companies and startups have ventured into provision of renewable energy in the continent, and here we look at ten [...]

Africa’s Top 10 Destination Countries

Tourism in Africa is an important economic activity. The tourist characteristics of Africa lie in the wide variety of points of interest, the diversity, and variety of landscapes, as well as the rich cultural [...]

10 Renewable Energy Start Ups in Africa

Africa has an immense energy crisis. In a continent with a population of close to 1 billion, over 625 million people are without power. According to the International Energy Agency, that makes up 68% [...]

Top 10 Daily News

A Tournament For Single Malagasy Men Looking For Love It’s hard to find a date in the highlands of Madagascar. For centuries, Betsileo men have hosted “Savika” bull wrestling [...]

Load More Posts