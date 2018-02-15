Policy Needs to Drive Vocational Development in Nigeria

In order for Nigeria to sustain current economic development and accelerate growth, a strong understanding of the education, skills, and employment landscape is important in determining where shortfalls might exist. This is part of the findings of the latest World Bank Competitiveness and Employability Report.

While the country’s unemployment rate sits at approximately 20 percent, most Nigerians are employed in low productivity and low earning sectors, predominantly in the informal economy which requires basic manual labour. The demand for skilled workers and technicians is rising and this is expected to increase as industrialisation expands.

The technical and vocational subsector of the economy is having a tough time keeping up with demand due to a shortfall in resources and institutional capacity. The largest challenge is that the majority of workers are employed in the informal sector, which has training by industry aimed at the younger generation who are not in school or unemployed, but have proved insufficient for upskilling the labour market status quo. It is clear that a specific TVET policy framework is required. An obstacle facing youth and general unemployment initiatives is the prevalent belief or stigma that vocational colleges are subpar to academic colleges. As of 2015 there were fewer than 185,000 students enrolled in TVET programmes in Nigeria; a figure that has remained unchanged for the preceding decade. This is far below the demand for skilled workers. It is clear that a new landscape needs to be drawn where TVET programmes are a priority and the networks to facilitate the student to worker transition needs to be clarified. The young and unskilled need to be encouraged to consider TVET programmes as a way to meet the demand for vocational skills