Policies are Essential to Accelerating Young Women’s Ability to Contribute to Africa’s Economic Growth

By / / Top 10 News

A recent report commissioned by the Mastercard Foundation and conducted by McKinsey and Company revealed that “young women in Africa can become important contributors to the continent’s economy, adding $287 billion (a 5% GDP increase) and 23 million jobs” to the continent by 2030. It is estimated that finding solutions to young women’s care responsibilities could enable 11.4 million young women to engage in paid work by 2030. There are several ways to approach this, including government-funded models, some of which have already proven successful. For example, the World Bank’s global Invest in Childcare program helps countries improve childcare through a fund that matches country investment on a $1:$1 basis. In economically disadvantaged areas of Nairobi, vouchers for Early Childcare Centers have increased employment among mothers by 8.5%.

THE AFRICA REPORT

Share it!

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

Share

Scroll to Top

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.