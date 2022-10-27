Police Investigate Deadly Fire at School for the Blind in Uganda

At least 11 people, mostly children, have died in a blaze that tore through a dormitory at a school for the blind in eastern Uganda as pupils were sleeping, officials said. The disaster occurred at about 1am on Tuesday (22:00 GMT Monday) at the Salama School for the Blind in Mukono district’s Luga village, east of the capital, Kampala. Images broadcast on Ugandan television showed a charred but still largely intact building where the fire broke out, its window frames and door blackened and the corrugated roof damaged. Forensic teams were seen in white protective gear at the school while grieving parents gathered nearby. Salama was built in April 1999 by the local government in Mukono and serves children and young adults between the ages of six and 25.SOURCE: AL JAZEERA