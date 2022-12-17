Platform Gives Kenyan Investors Easier Access to Stocks

A recent report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) revealed that over four million Kenyans own digital assets – almost three times the number that own shares. UNCTAD added that 8.5% of Kenya’s population own crypto, the highest percentage of any African country. Under this model, investors can buy a certain percentage of a security – as small as $5 worth. They are then paid a dividend that is proportionate to how much of the security they have purchased. The model works as the broker, in this case Hisa, pools all its customers’ funds to purchase securities en masse. With retail investors acting collectively in this way, it’s much easier to fulfil the minimum capital requirements set by the regulators. Hisa launched last year with a mobile app that offered Kenyans the opportunity to own fractional shares of US stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

