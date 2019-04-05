Plastic Surgeon To The Stars Begins Yearly Africa Tour To Restore Hope To Patients With Disfiguring Deformities

Dr Michael K. Obeng, a board-certified plastic surgeon, philanthropist and health consultant based in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, will be visiting Johannesburg and Nairobi during his Africa tour as well as leading a R.E.S.T.O.R.E mission to Gabon in June.

R.E.S.T.O.R.E Worldwide provides free reconstructive surgery and related medical services to children and adults in various African countries with disfiguring deformities from birth, accidents and diseases involving not only the head and neck region, but also the extremities, trunk and breasts. The Foundation also educates local healthcare personnel on how to execute complex surgeries.

Over 500 surgeries have been successfully completed since 2008. Dr Obeng has donated more than USD $300, 000 to facilitate R.E.S.T.O.R.E Worldwide efforts. The Foundation is intent on building a footprint of surgical expertise on the African continent.

Dr Obeng, originally from Ghana, is the only African plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills. He frequently consults with governments and multilateral organisations to strategically advise on health policy and related matters. He is currently advising the African Union on their approach to the typhoid outbreak in Zimbabwe.

Dr Michael K. Obeng’s visit is aimed at strengthening partnerships and synergies.

South Africa, Johannesburg: 8th April – 14th April 2019

Kenya, Nairobi: 16th April – 17th April 2019

Live Twitter chat: 11th April 2019 @DrMichaelKObeng #ACGCHAT

