Pink Warrior Foundation, a newly formed non-profit organization dedicated to promoting early detection and screening of breast cancer, is excited to announce its upcoming Fashion for a Cause Auction event. This event follows the success of their 2022 golf day and aims to create awareness, excitement, and garner support for their crucial mission. Founded by two-time breast cancer survivor Mrs. Phungi Baloyi, Pink Warrior Foundation’s primary focus is women of color, primarily from disadvantaged backgrounds. The organization’s vision is to expand its reach and impact while currently operating in Gauteng, Alexandra.

Breast cancer is a significant concern in South Africa, affecting women of all races, with a 1 in 25 risk according to the National Cancer Registry (Oct 2016). Pink Warrior Foundation is committed to eradicating the stigmas associated with breast cancer, providing education, and being a source of support to those affected. The highlight of Pink Warrior Foundation’s calendar is the inaugural Fashion for a Cause annual fashion show, scheduled for Saturday, 28 October 2023, from 12 pm to 5 pm at the Ten Bompas Hotel in Dunkeld. This event is perfectly aligned with Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The foundation has partnered with established and emerging fashion designers, including Made in Jozi and Designed by Barbz, who will each donate a dresses to be auctioned during the event.

Attendees can look forward to inspiring survivor journeys, screenings, pop-up stores, and valuable networking opportunities. Funds raised from ticket sales and the auction will support a mobile clinic, furthering the foundation’s reach and assisting with early detection efforts. In addition to the fashion show, Pink Warrior Foundation is excited to announce a breast cancer awareness walk. A walk in partnership with the Family Foundation of football legend Brian Baloyi, walking from Zebula Lodge in Limpopo to Ten Bompas Hotel in Dunkeld, aiming to arrive by the start of the fashion show to raise awareness for this important cause. Pink Warrior Foundation’s mission is to create hope by supporting the fighters, admiring the survivors, and honoring those we have sadly lost.

Join us on 28 October 2023, as we take a stand against breast cancer and work towards a brighter, cancer-free future. To ensure you don’t miss this inspiring event, mark your calendars and invite your friends and colleagues.

Together, we can make a difference and raise awareness for breast cancer.