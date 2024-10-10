Pibor residents’ hope for accountability boosted by new justice centre

The consequences of delayed justice can be dire, sometimes taking the shape of revenge attacks and further crimes being committed.

Residents of Pibor and its Greater Administrative Area are familiar with this scenario, as their justice system relies on customary legal practices, with overburdened local chiefs presiding over county courts.

Now, however, change is in the offing. Local authorities recently received a newly constructed justice centre, funded by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and built by a local partner, the Humanitarian and Development Consortium.

The new premises will make it possible for the Ministry of Justice to deploy judges and prosecutors who are familiar with the formal justice system and its intricacies.

“This court stands as a stronghold of justice for women and young girls. Survivors of rape, gender-based violence, and forced early marriages will be happy, knowing that their voices will be heard and perpetrators held accountable,” said Hawa Nganchu, who lives in Pibor.

Fellow citizen Peter Ngalangthoch emphasized another, more practical but equally substantial benefit.

“The convenience of having this court close by is essential. We no longer need to make the long trip to Juba to file a complaint,” he affirmed.

The hope-inducing building contains both office space for legal staff and courtrooms, with the latter being important to offer claimants, witnesses and suspects a safe and confidential environment, much unlike proceedings taking place under suitable trees.

“This project will improve the safety of the community conducting trials and apply sanctions for convicted individuals instead of only providing compensation,” stated Gola Boyoi Gola, Chief Administrator of the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

Geetha Pious, Head of the UNMISS Field Office for Jonglei and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, was similarly pleased with this additional judiciary infrastructure.

“It is part of the mission’s endeavour to assist the government in making the smooth functioning of the rule of law possible, thereby empowering communities to resolve their disputes peacefully,” she said.

Supporting the people of South Sudan in having easy access to justice services is a priority for the UN peacekeeping mission. To achieve that goal, UNMISS is also building the capacity of relevant stakeholders and promoting local peace and reconciliation initiatives.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).