Philippines Joins Launch of the Global Diaspora Policy Alliance in Cabo Verde

The Philippines joined the IOM and 31 other states in a 2-day International Conference on the Future Agenda of Action for Global Diaspora Engagement in Cabo Verde from 12 to 13 September 2024, reaffirming its commitment on ensuring the role of the Filipino diaspora to the development Philippine migration policy frameworks.

Philippine Ambassador to the Portuguese Republic, with concurrent jurisdiction over the Republic of Cabo Verde, Paul Raymund P. Cortes, on behalf of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) – Undersecretary for Migration Affairs Eduardo José A. de Vega, led the Philippine delegation in the international conference. During the Session on Panel II: Transnational Solutions in Health: Concrete Results for Development, Ambassador Cortes highlighted the available diaspora engagement mechanisms and legal frameworks in the Philippines, such as the Philippine Migration Health Network (PMHN) established by the Migrant Health Unit of the Department of Health, as well as the concept of “Filipinas Ultramar” which repositions the vital role of the Filipino diaspora towards achieving development.

Aligned with the third pillar of Philippine foreign policy, Undersecretary de Vega, through a recorded video message, manifested the country’s support to the formal adoption of Global Diaspora Policy Alliance (GDPA) Terms of Reference (ToRs) and its intended mechanisms. Undersecretary de Vega reaffirmed the country’s commitment to the GDPA mechanisms with the ultimate goal of ameliorating this new ecosystem for diaspora engagement for the interests and welfare of Filipino diaspora communities.

Ambassador Cortes also met with International Organization for Migration – Deputy Director General (IOM-DDG) for Operations Ugochi Daniels at the sidelines of the conference to discuss future collaborations with the Philippines. DDG Daniels, on behalf of the IOM, expressed her deepest appreciation to the Philippines unwavering support to numerous IOM initiatives, including the GDPA.The Philippines highlighted the long-standing partnership of the Philippines with IOM on ensuring humane and dignified migration pathways. DDG Daniels also ensured to continue working with the Philippines on attaining tangible outcomes of diaspora involvement.

Finally, the Philippines, as co-chair with Somalia, presented the work plans of the Technical Working Group (TWG) on Health and Wellbeing and committed to hosting the next TWG meeting in Manila sometime in 2025 to identify key priority areas of the work plan.

Through this international conference, the Philippines demonstrated its exemplary standards in migration governance and renewed its leadership position in shaping global migration discourse, particularly on addressing migration and health issues and harnessing the role of diaspora to humanitarian and development affairs.

