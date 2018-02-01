Personal Finance Control Equates to Freedom

The South African National Credit Regulator data reveals an increase in arrears pertaining to credit card debt, estimating that this form of personal debt is climbing the charts towards the R18 billion mark. This highlights the increased need for personal finance understanding and management.

The beginning of the year can be a taxing time for many people financially, especially when the economy is tough and you are struggling to make ends meet, even in a good month. However, if you plan properly, you can survive financially and overcome the resultant stressors of a tough economy.

Holidays impact finances

“Over the festive season, finances are highlighted as many people go on leave, host family, buy gifts, and spoil themselves and their loved ones,” said African Bank Group Executive: Human Capital, Lindiwe Miyambu. “This means that financial problems are emphasized in these first months of the year more than at any other time.”

She said one of the effects of financial stress was an increased risk of depression. Dessy Tzoneva from the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), confirmed financial challenges were a large contributor to mental stress.

Financial planning

Both Miyambu and Tzoneva explained it was important to work out a financial plan with someone experienced, you knew and trusted during this time to alleviate stress caused by financial turmoil. They say these skills should be taught to young people and adopted as a way of life. “Having a plan in place makes you feel better and more in control of your finances,” said Miyambu. She said she believed it was never too late to get on top of your finances.

Financial expert Mellony Ramalho provides some easy steps in mastering your finances and budget. The first of these is to understand what you are working with. Are you combining two salaries from two people or working with one salary? What are your responsibilities each month which require a financial contribution? The earlier you learn to manage debt and finances, the better.

Budgets are not only for businesses

To formulate a budget, take your net salary and subtract from this your monthly debit orders and payments (these could include credit card payments, personal loans, or cell phone bills). Once you’ve subtracted these amounts, take a look at your responsibilities and allocate an estimated monthly amount to each. Subtract the responsibilities, and your possible savings lie in what is left over. Saving 10 percent of your net salary is ideal.

Control when earnings are low

Other factors in managing a budget include living like you are earning less, practising the art of saying no to unnecessary expenses, formulating financial goals and sticking to these; and allowing a little leeway, through planning for impulsive spending. Even students can pave a way to a brighter future through taking control of their finances now.