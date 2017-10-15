Only 19% of People Wash Their Hands After (yikes!)

October 15 is Global Handwashing Day, an annual advocacy opportunity to raise awareness and promote the practice of handwashing with soap.

Handwashing with soap may seem like a no-brainer but it is estimated that only 19% of people wash their hands after contact with excreta. Washing your hands with soap has been found to reduce the risk of digestive problems like diarrhea by 40 percent, compared to those who only wash with water. The fact is, handwashing with soap literally saves lives.

A new global survey has found that only one in every twenty people washes their hands properly.

According to South African public health specialist, Dr Lehlohonolo Majake-Mogoba, proper hand washing is the single most important preventive measure that can be taken to improve health.

Handwashing with soap can dramatically reduce the rates of common diseases including pneumonia and diarrhea, two of the leading causes of child death. Effective national handwashing behavior change programs can be expected to reduce diarrhea and pneumonia caused by lack of handwashing by 25%. Consistent handwashing with soap can also reduce the risks of disease outbreaks, which pose a critical threat to progress made towards sustainable development goals.

Handwashing with soap has been documented as a nutrition-sensitive intervention, and can accelerate progress in improving maternal and child nutrition. Handwashing prevents diarrheal diseases, which not only cause mortality, but limit the body’s ability to absorb nutrition from food. Even when nutritious foods are available, lack of handwashing limits the health and developmental impact of nutrition programs.

A recent study by Scientists at Rutgers University, published in the Journal of Food Protection, states that you don’t need to scald your hands to get rid of germs. The study claims that for effective hand hygiene, water temperature matters less than time.

“People need to feel comfortable when they are washing their hands but as far as effectiveness, this study shows us that the temperature of the water used didn’t matter,” said Donald Schaffner, distinguished professor and extension specialist in food science.

The Rutgers study finds that cold water is as effective as hot water in getting rid of harmful bacteria and other germs. What’s more important, they said, is that people scrub their hands with soap for at least 10 seconds.

“This study may have significant implications towards water energy, since using cold water saves more energy than warm or hot water,” said Schaffner. “We are wasting energy to heat water to a level that is not necessary.”

The better you wash your hands, the more likely you are to remove those tiny particles that could get into your mouth and make you seriously ill.

Will this new finding encourage more people to wash their hands – even just with cold water?