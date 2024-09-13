Parliament Statement on the Passing of Former Minister Gordhan

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, National Assembly Speaker, Ms Thoko Didiza, and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Ms Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, express their profound sadness and deepest condolences on the passing of former Minister Mr Pravin Gordhan at the age of 75.

Mr Gordhan was a lifelong activist and dedicated public servant who fought against apartheid and contributed to South Africa’s transition to democracy. He was among the first generation of parliamentarians following the 1994 democratic breakthrough that contributed immensely to shaping the course of our democracy through, amongst others, setting up democratic institutions, systems and laying a firm foundation for legislative reform.

His service in the cabinet and public service, including his stewardship of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and his roles as Minister of Finance, Cooperative Governance, and later Public Enterprises, demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the betterment of public institutions through ethical governance, transparency and economic reform. During his tenure at SARS, Mr Gordhan served with diligence and integrity and, together with his capable team, transformed the institution into a world-class tax and customs administration.

The Presiding Officers said: “We convey our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and comrades in the African National Congress on this sad loss.”

