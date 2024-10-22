Paramount Chief of Peki Commends New Patriotic Party (NPP) For Doing a Lot for the Country

The Paramount Chief of Peki, Torgbuiga Deiga Kwadzo Dei XII, has commended the the NPP for doing so much for the country.

Speaking at Peki Tuesday, during the campaign visit of Vice President and NPP Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in Peki in the South Dayi Constituency, Torgbuiga Deiga Kwadzo Dei XII said, inspite of the Akufo-Addo government doing so much, the government has not told its success story well to the people, as many, who are not keen observers, are not aware of the numerous projects.

“It is my observation that this government has done a lot for the country,” Torgbuiga Deiga Kwadzo Dei XII said.

“As a leader of this community, I always tell my people that Ghana is for all of us. Whoever is leading Ghana is leading all of us. If government brings policies, let us all look at the policy very well and see which ones benefit us and then we pick from it,” he added.

The Paramount Chief continued that many of the government’s initiatives could have been beneficial to the people if they had been embraced well.

“I think there have been a lot of government policies and interventions. Some of them might not be applicable to Peki but those of us who are observers realise that a lot of the socio economic policies that the government has introduced; if all of us had taken them seriously, I think we would have been singing a better song than we are singing today,” added Torgbuiga Deiga Kwadzo Dei XII.

The Paramount Chief had issues with the government and people around the government, for not propagating the good works of the government, as well as the media, for always highlighting negativity, instead of projecting positivity.

“I will also want to say that the government and the people belonging to government are not doing their praises enough. If you go to the rural areas, sometimes we don’t even know what the government is doing. If you take interest in what is going on, you’ll see what is going on.”

“The light is on the unfortunate economic difficulties that the country is going through. Well, good news is not news; bad news is but sometimes we need to project the good things that are happening too so that everybody can take the light and benefit from what it is.”

Torgbuiga Deiga Kwadzo Dei XII expressed gratitude to the government for providing the area with an Agenda 111 hospital.

“We are particularly grateful to the government for giving us one of the Agenda 111 hospitals, which is sighted at Kpeve, and, I believe, is nearing completion.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, Republic of Ghana.