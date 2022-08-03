Paola Dior Teams Up With Vantestiq On A New Hot Amapiano/Rap Single ‘Konka’

Cape Town Rapper, singer and songwriter multitalented Paola Dior and Kimberly Born Rapper & Vocalist VantestiQ teams up  with their new collaboration “Konka.” The two artists created a truly unique sound with the track, bringing together a bouncy but driving baseline and upbeat , Amapiano Drums that complement groove lyrics; the overall effect is a feel-good, dance and fun anthem suited to radio play or even a club singalong. “Konka”  sets your mind free from stress and makes you want to live life to the fullest.


As artists, we respected each other’s work, and we always wanted to work together! Finally, it happened. I am so happy about what this idea has turned into. The song’s theme is super cool and puts me in a good mood.” – Paola Dior 

Paola Dior has shared a stage with artists like Youngsta Cpt, Shane Eagle, Gemini Major and her singles aired on Metro FM and her recent music video is aired on Trace Africa and play-listed on MTV Base.  

