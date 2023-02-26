Panoramic Ocean Views from All Angles while Enjoying a Game of Golf in Mauritius

The new golf course is co-designed by former Open Champion Louis Oosthuizen, alongside course architect Peter Matkovic. Heritage Villas Valriche is a collection of 288 luxury villas and is in its last phase of development with only 30 properties available, offering a last chance to buy a property in a unique location in the preserved south of Mauritius. Villa owners will also benefit from exclusive benefits on the new course, as well as membership at Le Chateau golf course. The development has now introduced some stunning contemporary villa designs, with an excellent choice of ocean, golf course or mountain views. It’s beautifully arranged within mature landscaped gardens and palm lined avenues, the luxury collection of contemporary. Heritage Villas Valriche is part of the Bel Ombre region, which aims to be carbon neutral by 2050 and to reduce greenhouse gases by 46% by 2030.

