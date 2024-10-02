Pan-African Youth Organization Marks Two Decades of Empowering Young Africans to Break the Cycle of Poverty and Drive Sustainable Change

RWANDA, Africa, 2 October 2024 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- From classrooms to communities, gold-youth has been unlocking the potential of Africa’s young leaders for two decades. Now, it is set to expand its impact and reshape the future of an entire continent.

gold-youth is operating at different levels in South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Nigeria and DRC. With ambitious plans to extend its impact to more African nations by 2032, gold-youth continues to play a pivotal role in equipping Africa’s youth to confront and overcome some of the continent’s most pressing social and economic challenges.

As gold-youth commemorates its 20th anniversary, it reflects on its transformative journey. Having empowered more than 127,000 young Africans to step into leadership roles, become social innovators, and spearhead entrepreneurial ventures, this pioneering organization is now setting its sights on an even bolder vision for the next decade, expanding its reach and strengthening its mission to catalyze youth-driven change across the continent.

Since inception, gold-youth has tracked and facilitated impressive results:

90,000 peer educators have been trained and mentored.

35,000 peers have in turn been trained and mentored by peer-educators.

Since 2015 4,000 jobs or micro-businesses have been directly facilitated or connected through the organization’s programs.

“gold-youth gave me the tools and confidence to take ownership of my life. They showed me that I have value and worth, and that has empowered me to start my own business and become an independent, self-assured young woman.” Says Candice, gold youth graduate

Youth Impact Indicators 2018-2023 show: 29% increase in school performance and education commitment; 93% pass rate compared to 73% national average; 43% increase in positive character and purpose-driven interiority; 43% Reduction of age related youth risk behaviour; 49% increase in employability; 74% increase in awareness of food system opportunities; 47% increase in leadership and community upliftment.

“At gold-youth, we believe that Africa’s future rests in the hands of its youth. Through the gold Model, we transform passive recipients of societal challenges into proactive change-makers, equipped to take control of their futures and to empower their peers to do the same.” says Susannah Farr, founder and CEO of gold-youth.

The organization’s approach is both practical and impactful, by embedding peer mentors into schools and communities, gold-youth instils essential skills in leadership, education, and micro-entrepreneurship. This transformative process has been integral in encouraging self-sufficiency and creating pathways toward economic independence for thousands of young Africans.

“Our secret sauce lies in our strong partnerships. We have created scalable and sustainable impact through strategic collaborations, ensuring that our programs align with national development goals in the countries we serve,” adds Farr.

These partnerships have allowed gold-youth to expand its footprint and deepen its impact. With eyes firmly set on the future, the organization remains committed to its audacious goal of developing 10 million young African leaders by 2032, transforming them into architects of sustainable, community-led change.

“The next 20 years will be even more impactful. We will refine and expand our model to ensure that the most underserved communities across Africa have access to the tools and mentorship necessary for leadership and innovation,” continues Farr.

As gold-youth has been around for a full generation of pioneering youth-led change, the organization is calling on stakeholders across Africa and the global diaspora to actively join in advancing this vision for generations to come. You can support gold-youth’s scale mission by visiting gold-youth’s website to learn more, volunteer, contribute to ongoing gold Programs, or partner with the organization to unlock the potential of Africa’s youth and drive lasting, sustainable change.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of gold-youth.

About gold-youth

gold-youth is a Pan-African organization dedicated to empowering young Africans to break the cycle of poverty and drive sustainable change. For over 20 years, the organization has trained and mentored youth to become leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs. Through its peer education model, gold-youth promotes leadership and creates pathways to economic independence for thousands of young people across Africa. Operating in nine countries and with ambitious plans to expand, gold-youth partners with governments, NGOs, and the private sector to equip Africa’s youth with the skills and mentorship needed to lead their communities and transform the continent.

Media Contact

Leamohetsoe Khotle

leamohetsoe@africacommunicationsgroup.com

The post Pan-African Youth Organization Marks Two Decades of Empowering Young Africans to Break the Cycle of Poverty and Drive Sustainable Change appeared first on African Media Agency.