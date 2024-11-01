Painting The Voices Of The Future: A Call For Disability Inclusion

By Ella Onyebe, artist and disability inclusion advocate

Portrait of Ella Onyebe, artist and disability rights advocate ©Ella Onyebe

As I stood before the blank wall of one of the busiest roundabouts in the heart of Abuja’s bustling business district, paintbrush in hand, I could not help but smile. Here I was about to create one of four murals that would speak for the estimated 1.3 billion people with disability globally.

As a hearing-impaired artist I have, for much of my life, navigated a world of muffled sounds and challenging conversations. But in the silence, I found my voice through art. As I began to paint a young woman in a wheelchair, her arms outstretched in a pose of empowerment, I felt part of something much bigger than myself.

This mural, commissioned by Sightsavers for their Equal World campaign, is not just paint on a wall. It is a silent shout, a colourful call to action for the world to notice and include people with disabilities in the decisions that shape our future, especially young people who are the much-touted leaders of tomorrow.

Artist, Ella Onyebe, in front of a blank wall on her first day at work on the Sightsavers mural in Abuja ©Sightsavers/Ella Onyebe

Artist, Ella Onyebe, on day 10 of work, putting finishing touches to the Sightsavers mural in Abuja ©Sightsavers/Gateway Studios

As I worked over a ten-day period, passers-by would stop and watch. Some would point, others would take photos, but what struck me most were the young people with disabilities who saw themselves represented in such a public, powerful way. One Saturday, a film crew interviewed passers-by about their thoughts on the mural as I painted. One young woman using crutches stood there for what seemed like hours. I am told she pointed at the mural and said to the filming crew, “That is really us”. In that moment, I saw the true power of art to change perceptions and inspire dreams.

But why should it take a mural for the world to notice us?

At the recent UN Summit of the Future, world leaders gathered to discuss global challenges and opportunities to build a safer, better tomorrow’s generation. But despite many conversations about inclusion, the voices of people with disabilities were only heard at the side events, not the main sessions where the important decisions that affect us directly were being made without our input. It is a frustrating reality I know all too well.

As a university student, I had to fight to switch from studying Economics to Creative Arts, convincing sceptical department heads that my hearing impairment would not hinder my ability to create. It was a battle for inclusion that should not have been necessary, but one that countless young people with disabilities face every day in classrooms, workplaces, and public spaces around the world.

This exclusion is not just unfair – it is a missed opportunity for society. When we silence the voices of young people with disabilities or fail to heed their call, we lose out on a wealth of unique perspectives and innovative solutions.

Take my annual Children’s Art Carnival. What started as a small initiative to provide inclusive entertainment for children with disabilities has grown into a vibrant community where children from schools for the blind, deaf, and those with special needs come together to paint, play, and express themselves freely. The creativity and resilience I have witnessed in these young dreamers continues to amaze me and strengthens my belief in the untapped potential within our community.

As I added the finishing touches to my mural of vibrant speech bubbles filled with symbols depicting youth advocacy and social inclusion themes, I thought about the message I wanted to convey with this Sightsavers-led project. This artwork isn’t just about representation; it is a challenge to the world to move beyond token gestures and truly amplify the voices of young people with disabilities. Action speaks louder than words.

We do not want to be relegated to special side events or used as inspirational stories once a year on 3 December. We want to be in the rooms where decisions are made, contributing our ideas and shaping policies that affect our lives. We want equal opportunities in education, employment, and civic participation. Most importantly, we want the chance to lead the development of solutions to the challenges we face every day, not just follow what everyone else thinks is good for us.

My journey from a world of silence to creating art that speaks to thousands daily is proof of what is possible when barriers are removed, and talents are nurtured. But for every success story like mine, countless others are still waiting for their chance to shine.

My challenge to you reading this today is simple: look closer. As you walk past murals, billboards, or any form of public art, I challenge you. Ask yourself: Whose stories are being told? Whose voices are still missing? And most importantly, what can you do to amplify those unheard voices in your community?

There is a generation of young persons with disabilities whose voices will not be silenced, and whose impact will be loud enough for everyone to hear. It is time for the world to not only see us, but also to listen and act. Our brushes are in hand, our voices ready. The question is, “Is the world ready to embrace the masterpiece we can create together?”

Nigeria: the Sightsavers mural in Abuja, Nigeria ©Sightsavers/Gateway Studios

A session in progress during the Summit of the Future Action Days © Sightsavers/Jasmine Elphick-Pooley