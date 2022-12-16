P.E.T Feat T-phoenix – ‘I Pray’

Thrilling, unapologetic and liberating, ‘I Pray’ is an anthem for the youth to call the shots and manifest what they want and who they want to be. Written by Ndamu Munonde alongside Nancy Ginidza – and produced by 2x SAMA nominated producer Dj Hopestar, ‘IPray’ arrives alongside an iconic video shot & directed by Kyle White. The hip hop producer/ artist has truly delivered a contender for one of the most trailblazing rap/hip hop singles. The fresh organic sound of “I Pray” will certainly be a catalyst that will bridge the gap between having a dream and pursuing the dream while you stay true to yourself. 

Instagram: @p.e.t_m4 

Facebook: P.E.T 

Twitter: @pet_m4 

