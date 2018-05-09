The Oxford Africa Conference 2018 will take place on 18 and 19 May 2018at the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford. In its eighth year running, the conference will provide all delegates a platform to examine the current social, political, and economic landscape in Africa and provoke more pragmatic ways through which African countries can reposition themselves in relation to these dimensions. The theme for this year’s conference is Enough Rhetoric! Catalyzing an Era of Concrete Action. Intentionally daring, the theme aims to ensure that the 2018 conference is actionable.

Thisyear’s conference will feature discussions on:

Environmental and health care sustainability Holding our leaders accountable: a look at constitutionalism and digital democracy Economic inclusion Building our own African brands from the ground up Rethinking education and skills development in Africa The role of arts and media in encouraging public expression on social and cultural issues _is (un African): Beyond race, ethnicity, and gender

The conference will also provide an opportunity for conference attendees and pre-seed to early stage start-ups to participate in a series of workshops, mentoring sessions and a pitch session to compete for prizes to enable them further their impact. In addition, organisations will have the opportunity to participate in exhibitions and to gain access to top talent from the University of Oxford.

We have an exciting list of Keynote Speakers and Panellists,that will dive deep into how African countries can move beyond the rhetoric. Tickets for the Conference have now gone on sale, and limited tickets are available for a limited period.

Don’t miss the exciting opportunity to network with industry experts and deepen connections with like minds! Save the dates (18 and 19 May 2018) in your calendar, and join us for what promises to be a unique experience in Oxford.

For more information, please visit www.oxfordafricaconference.com or email us at info@oxfordafricaconference.com.