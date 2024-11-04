Over a Third of Africans Aim to Migrate as Youth Seek Opportunities Abroad

A recent Gallup survey has revealed that over a third of Africans, the highest ever, wish to migrate permanently to another country. According to the poll, 37% of Africans now desire to move permanently, marking an increase from 29% in 2012. This shift is part of a global trend, with 16% of adults worldwide wanting to move abroad, up from 12% a decade ago. In Africa, West African countries like The Gambia, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Ghana, and Nigeria show the strongest desire for emigration, with at least half of their populations eager to relocate. These five countries also appear in the top 10 countries worldwide with citizens who wish to migrate. Economic prospects, education, and security are key motivators, especially among Nigeria’s youth. A recent surge in dependent family members joining Nigerian students abroad further underscores this trend. Despite strong aspirations, Gallup notes that far fewer individuals have actionable migration plans.



SOURCE: SEMAFOR