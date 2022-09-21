- The Big 5 Construct Nigeria Industry Talks offer event attendees the chance to earn their annual CPD and PDU points
- Keynotes and panel discussions will focus on three core construction pillars: Technology, Project Management and Architecture & Design
At The Big 5 Construct Nigeria 2022, public and private stakeholders will come together to explore sustainable solutions for the growth of Nigeria’s construction industry, from 27 to 29 September 2022 at the Landmark Centre in Lagos. According to ABIQ’s latest Nigeria Construction Project Market Report, public-private partnerships play a starring role in achieving the country’s goal of becoming a world-leading economy by mid-century. Nigeria’s National Development Plan 2021-25, the first of a series of five-year development plans, illustrates the importance of such partnerships, showing a significant contribution of $822 billion USD to be financed by the private sector.
This emphasizes the increasingly urgent need for proactive industry talks and collaboration on a national and international level. The Big 5 Construct Nigeria offers an opportunity for event attendees to gain new insights, learn from top industry players as well as connect to a wide range of construction stakeholders. The event’s interactive learning platform, The Big 5 Construct Nigeria Industry Talks, will be hosted alongside the exhibition and is free to attend. The three-day talks programme offers visitors the chance to earn their annual CPD and PDU points, by choosing from keynotes and panel discussions led by senior experts that focus on three core pillars of Technology, Project Management and Architecture & Design.
As the world’s largest and most influential professional body for construction management and leadership, the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) will present a number of masterclasses focusing on sustainable project management implementation, the role of urban mobility and street re-design in building sustainable African cities and building sustainable credibility. “In a world of increasing misinformation and greenwashing, building sustainable credibility is of the essence, especially in a work environment,” says CIOB’s Sunday Chukwuyem Mordi.
CIOB Qualifications Liaison Manager, Ntando Teddy Khuzwayo adds: “With our experts covering new trends, opportunities and challenges currently facing today’s construction businesses, the CIOB masterclasses promise to provide visitors with practical takeaway solutions for a more prosperous construction future in Nigeria and beyond.”
Additional masterclasses, feature keynotes and panel discussions will be held by both local and international partner associations including the Occupational Safety and Health Association, United Kingdom (known as the OSHAssociation); the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors; BIM Africa; the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and the Project Management Institute of Nigeria.
“Continuing professional development is a core value of The Big 5 Construct Nigeria. We take pride in delivering exceptional content at the Industry Talks and are proud to work in collaboration with local and international associations to provide impactful content for our event attendees.” says Ben Greenish, Senior Vice President, dmg events.
Learning does not stop at the Industry Talks. Upon entering the exhibition halls, visitors will be welcomed by 130+ local and international construction companies from 25 countries, who will showcase and demonstrate over 5,000 innovative industry products and solutions. These include the event’s gold sponsor CDK Integrated Industries, sponsors Sana Group and WNT Capitas, as well as Royal Ceramics, Kohler and Zoomlion. It will also host two new international pavilions from Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Registration for the event is currently open. For more information or to register, please visit: www.thebig5constructnigeria.com