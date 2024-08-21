Outgoing European Union (EU) Ambassador Bids Farewell to Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Reaffirms Support for Security Council Reforms

Outgoing European Union Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Manuel Müller, has bid farewell to His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio as he concludes his tenure in the country.

Ambassador Muller reflected on his departure and expressed deep affection for Sierra Leone, stating, “It was difficult to leave a great country like Sierra Leone,” though he acknowledged the diplomatic necessity of moving on after his tour of duty.

He congratulated President Bio on his presidency of the UN Security Council for August and noted the honour the European Union felt in participating in the debate on Africa’s representation, which the President had initiated.

Ambassador Müller underscored the EU’s commitment to comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council, emphasising the need for it to be more “effective, inclusive, transparent, democratic, and accountable.” He highlighted the importance of strengthening the voices of under-represented regions, particularly Africa, in the Security Council.

Reflecting on Sierra Leone’s political landscape, he praised the country’s ability to find peaceful solutions during challenging times, particularly through the implementation of the Tripartite Committee’s recommendations, stating, “Many countries can learn from Sierra Leone on that.” The Ambassador reaffirmed the European Union’s continued support for Sierra Leone, particularly in advancing the recommendations from the Tripartite Committee.

“Sierra Leoneans can be proud of the outcome of the Tripartite and of the ability of their political leaders to find solutions in the interest of national unity,” he said, confirming the EU’s willingness to support Sierra Leone’s governance programs aimed at fostering development and unity.

In response, President Julius Maada Bio expressed gratitude for Manuel Müller’s service and dedication to Sierra Leone. He acknowledged the strong partnership between the European Union and Sierra Leone, appreciating the EU’s contributions to various development initiatives in the country.

While bidding farewell to the Ambassador, President Bio assured him that Sierra Leone would always welcome him back, saying, “Sierra Leone is home, and you are always welcome in Freetown.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Sierra Leone.