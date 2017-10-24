The Origins of the Continent’s Name – Africa

Africa Origins

The African origins have been postulated by many historians, a key historian among them being late Dr. Ivan Van Sertima of the Journal of African Civilizations in the USA. According to William D. Wright in his book Black History and Black Identity: A Call For A New Historiography, Van Sertima advanced the idea that Africa came from the Egyptian word ‘Afru-ika,’ which means birthplace or motherland, or to turn towards the opening of ka, womb or birthplace. Van Sertima was a scholar of the ancient civilizations and a strong proponent of the theory that all civilizations begun in ancient Egypt. He further believed that the earliest civilizations, such as the Olmec Civilization in America, was a result of early African immigrants (they came before Columbus). It is that such belief that made him consider that the name Africa has African roots. Nevertheless, Van Sertima’s theory has faced opposition with some historians arguing that Egyptians would not have known that they occupied such a land mass. Historian and Anthropologist, Yosef Ben-Jochannan further adds, “The name is neither Egyptian in the hieratic (or demotic) language that I’m quite familiar with in my research.” He, however, points to a more appropriate word, ‘afriaeka.’ Dr. Ben, as he was mostly called, has traced the confusion between Afru-ika and Africa to the 20th Century Egyptologist, Gerald Massey, who, in his book titled A Book of the Beginnings Volume I (1881), pointed out that Afru-ika was an Egyptian word which meant ‘the inner land,’ ‘born of’’ or ‘birthplace.’ Although Massey did not show the relationship between the two words, he left the door open for such conjecture. We cannot put Massey on the spot here, for he pointed out the origin of the name Africa. He says, ‘The name of Africa is derived from this root ‘af’ or ‘au.’ The tongue of Egypt tells us that Af-rui-ka is the inner land, born of, literally the birth-place.” ‘Au,’ according to Massey, meant the primordial or the oldest, and when modified to ‘Af,’ it meant born.

In his book Afuraka/Afuraitkait; The Origin of the Term Africa, Odwirafo Kwesi Ra Nehem Ptah Akhan dismisses all other suggestions by putting it out there that the name Africa has Kemetic (Egyptian) origins. According to Odwirafo, a comparative study of the Kamitic language and the Twi language of the Akan would show the root of the name Africa. He argues from the lens that many historians have taken to understand the diffusion of language and cultures. It is useless to argue otherwise when, in true sense, the origins of Africa pre-dates the earliest civilizations known to the western world. He says the terms Afu, Ra, Rait, Ka, and Kait are over 40,000 years old, hence they predate the earliest white existence on the planet. It is further put that the name Africa may have come from the Berber community, Aourigha, otherwise written as Afarik. Historians believe that the Romans may have adopted this name for the region, and given its use, could have been generalized to encompass the entire continent – an unlikely situation.